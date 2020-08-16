Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, August 16

August 16, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 849 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 594, Quay County 50, Roosevelt County 175, Union County 30.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 39, Cimarron County 11, Texas County 1,078.

There are 514 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The latest City of Amarillo report shows 95 new cases, another death in Randall County and another death in Potter county.

The city does not release a report over the weekend.

There are a total of 3,802 cases in Potter County and 1,899 cases in Randall County.

5,114 people have recovered and 73 have died.

There are 235 pending tests.

Today is Sunday, August 16, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Orange: Extreme...

There are 9,367 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 198

Deaf Smith County: 763

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 234

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 100

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,802

Randall County: 1,899

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 38

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,063 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 181

Deaf Smith County: 530

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,495

Randall County: 1,619

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 146 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 46

Randall County: 27

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,128 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 39

Cimarron County: 11

Texas County: 1,077

There have been 1,090 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Curry County: 575

Quay County: 41

Roosevelt County: 169

Union County: 30

There are 849 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 594

Quay County: 50

Roosevelt County: 175

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

