Storms have formed in the southerly areas as of this afternoon, and as we go into the evening and overnight hours we’ll be watching the westerly and southwesterly areas as the most active when it comes to storm chances. We’ll see temperatures slide down into the upper-70s and 80s as we head into the evening as well with calming winds. As for the rest of the weekend, we’re watching another chance of evening storms for Sunday, and drying things out as we head into the early parts of next week.