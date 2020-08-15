Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, August 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 514 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The latest City of Amarillo report shows 95 new cases, another death in Randall County and another death in Potter county.
The city does not release a report over the weekend.
There are a total of 3,802 cases in Potter County and 1,899 cases in Randall County.
5,114 people have recovered and 73 have died.
There are 235 pending tests.
There are 9,367 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 234
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 100
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,802
Randall County: 1,899
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,063 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 181
Deaf Smith County: 530
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,495
Randall County: 1,619
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 146 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 46
Randall County: 27
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,127 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 369
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,077
There have been 1,095 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Curry County: 575
Quay County: 41
Roosevelt County: 169
Union County: 30
There are 827 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 583
Quay County: 44
Roosevelt County: 170
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
