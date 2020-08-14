Northwest Texas Healthcare System offers antibody testing at emergency center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is offering antibody testing at their Northwest Emergency at Town Square location.
The test looks for both IgM and IgG antibodies. IgM antibodies show up early in an infection and IgG antibodies show up after recovery, according to NWTHS.
According to the CDC, antibody tests check your blood for antibodies which may be able to tell you if you have had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Testing is available for a cash only fee of $120 and insurance is not accepted.
NWTHS said a doctor’s order is not required to obtain testing and patients must wait to obtain results. The wait time is 30 minutes.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.