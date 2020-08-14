New Transit buses to hit the streets on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Brand new rides for Amarillo ACT routes is debuting Monday.
New buses will begin services for the first time on Amarillo roads on, August, 17.
The buses will begin services on ACT routes 11, 22, 23, 41, 42 and 43.
For more route information, click here or call (806) 378-3095.
“Amarillo City Transit is excited for our residents to be able to see and use on a daily basis these fantastic new buses,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “These buses will be a great addition to the community and will greatly improve the travel experience for all who use public transportation in Amarillo.”
All residents can use the ACT free of charge, and is available from Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 6:00 pm.
ACT passengers, other than those younger than 10 years of age, are required to wear face masks.
Social distancing protocol is also required.
ACT vehicles are cleaned after each trip into downtown Amarillo.
Every ACT vehicle is also deep-cleaned on a nightly basis following services.
For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (8060 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.
