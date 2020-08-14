95 new COVID-19 cases in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 514 active of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 95 new cases, another death in Randall County and another death in Potter county.
There are a total of 3,802 cases in Potter County and 1,899 cases in Randall County.
5,114 people have recovered and 73 have died.
There are 235 pending tests.
There are 9,353 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 205
Childress County: 48
Collingsworth County: 12
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 234
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 82
Hartley County: 100
Hemphill County: 44
Hutchinson County: 129
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,064
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 99
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 349
Potter County: 3,802
Randall County: 1,899
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 43
Swisher County: 82
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,953 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 11
Castro County: 149
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 23
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 181
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 39
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 5
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 99
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 959
Ochiltree County: 71
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 275
Potter County: 3,495
Randall County: 1,619
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 146 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 46
Randall County: 27
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Curry County: 575
Quay County: 41
Roosevelt County: 169
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
