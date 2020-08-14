New Canyon High School one step closer to completion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wolves will become the newest addition to Canyon ISD’s pack of schools, following the City of Amarillo’s recent approval to begin construction.
West Plains High School, located near Helium Rd. and Soncy, is set to open Fall 2022. The high school, included in the district’s $200 million bond package passed by voters in 2018, will help meet the needs created by CISD’s rapidly-growing student population.
“In the next several months we will be redrawing attendance zones and looking at proposals for different attendance zone boundaries for reducing the numbers at Randall High and reducing the numbers at Canyon High,” Superintendent Dr. Daryl Flusche said. “Those students and future students will attend West Plains High School.”
In total, the budget for the school including construction, furniture, technology, and books will be $89 million.
Flusche said the district will also begin evaluating staffing needs for the new campus.
“There’s some staff that will come from the existing high schools, because we will be reducing their enrollment numbers,” Flusche said. “Some staff will move over, but at the same time, there is new positions that open up with a high school that are unique to that building. These include the band director, head football coach, choir director or a theater play director, so those positions will be hired and added as we open up the new high school.”
The school is being built to hold 1,200 students when it opens in two years. However, the common areas such as the cafeteria and auditorium are being built for 1,500 students in case they someday need to take in more students, they will only have to add new classrooms.
The new school will participate in the Career and Technical Education curriculum currently offered at Canyon and Randall High Schools.
