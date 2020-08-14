League of Women Voters offering voter registration opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gearing up for election season, The League of Women Voters is offering voter registration opportunities in areas around Amarillo and Canyon.
The LWV will assist those looking to register at various locations through August and September.
“Those who were registered but have moved or changed their name need to get their registration updated as well,” said Jami Cowart, LWV voter registration chair.
Dates and locations for LWV voter registration include:
Amarillo
- Aug. 15 - Palace Coffee Shop at 7304 SW 34th Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Aug. 22 - Amarillo Community Market, 401. S. Grant, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon
Canyon
- Aug. 15 - Palace Coffee Shop on the square from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Aug. 29 - Canyon Farmers Market located at the corner of 16th and 5th Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to Noon
- Every Tuesday in Sept. - JB Kelley Student Center at WTAMU from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To see if you are registered to vote in Texas, you can check your status here.
