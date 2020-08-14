Enrollment for online classes at area community colleges increases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community colleges in the Texas Panhandle say enrollment in online learning is up as students prepare for the new academic year.
The large increase has caused some schools and faculty to adjust courses and teaching methods to meet the needs of all students.
Amarillo College added 20 new online general education courses that will become available next week.
“We have made the choice to increase the number of online courses were offering at the last minute because we have so many folks convey interest in enrolling in online courses,” said AC Media Director Sadie Newsome.
Some teachers have adapted well to the online teaching model.
“I have a faculty member who always swore that he would retire well before he ever taught online and now he’s discovered that he might want to teach online full time,” Clarendon Community College President Tex Buckhaults said.
Clarendon Community College reported a 20 percent increase in students enrolling online, as well as a decrease in students wanting to take in-person classes.
Newsome says student success rates in online courses at AC is also on the rise.
“Over the past several years, our online course success rate has been increasing dramatically and has passed our in-person course success rate,” she said.
Online learners at Amarillo College have seen an 8.3 percent increase in course success rate the last five years. Course success rates indicate that students are completing their class with a passing grade.
Due to the uncertainties of the Coronavirus, most community colleges in the Panhandle have extended their enrollment date.
