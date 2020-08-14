Dropping Temps, Raising Rain Chances

The high pressure system that brought in our heat over the past couple of days is now retreating off to the west. This will allow our temperatures to begin to lower, and northwest flow will bring rain chances back to the region as well. We could see rain chances begin this afternoon starting in the west with chances some storms could go severe. A cold front will arrive later next week, dropping our daytime highs down into the 80s and lower 90s. For today, expect a high of 99 with winds out of the north shifting out of the southeast going into tonight.