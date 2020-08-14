Doppler Dave Has Improvements In The Weekend Forecast

Record heat struck again today with highs in the 100-105 range for ,much of the area, including Amarillo. With the heat energy of the day a few scattered storms are developing and will track through the area this evening bringing rain to a few spots. The upper level high pressure that has been parked overhead and responsible for the heat will slide off to the west over the weekend and temperatures will subside a bit. We should stay in the mid 90s tomorrow and close to 90 on Sunday. Chances for evening rain will also be on the increase.