City of Channing under boil water notice

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Channing is under a boil water notice.
Channing Water Works says E.coli bacteria was found in the water supply on Thursday.
According to the city, bacterial contamination can occur due to increase run-off entering the drinking water source, a break in the pipes or a failure in the water treatment process. The city did not give an exact cause for this incident.
Officials said the lines are being flushed to allow additional disinfectant to enter the water system.
The city will continue to perform tests until no bacteria is present. They said the problem should be resolved within seven days.
Guidelines on ways to reduce the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.