Amarillo drivers should expect some traffic delays this week due to some lane closures.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers should expect some traffic delays due the coming weeks road closures.
Texas Department of Transportation released a report for the updates of road closures in the Amarillo district.
Crews will be performing ditch maintenance on Masterson Road in front of Tyson Meats, from August 17 to 20.
The Northbound right shoulder will be closed on Masterson Road between US 60 and St. Francis Avenue.
Various lanes on thew I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for patching repairs.
Various lanes on the I-40 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Arthur Street to Coulter Street for patching repairs.
Watch for slow-moving herbicides operations along I-27 and I-40 throughout the week.
Starting Tuesday, August, 18, closures will be in place at, the left lanes frontage roads at I-40/Avondale Road and US 60/State Loop for bridge rail replacements.
The right lane of SL 335 westbound at the intersection with US 87 for bridge rail replacements, and the right lane of the US 87 southbound frontage road, just south of the US 87/SL 335 intersection for bridge replacements.
The BI-40 bridge in Vega is closed for demolition.
On I-40 eastbound, the left lane is closed from mile markers 37 to 38 for bridge repair.
On I-40, watch for various lane closures in both directions from New Mexico state line to mile markers 16 while crew install guard rail.
At I-27 and Hollywood Road, watch for ongoing lane closures along the SL 335 frontage roads.
School traffic is encouraged to find alternate routes.
Watch for daytime closures on I-27 southbound for concrete work at the SL 335 bridge.
On I-27 northbound, expect daytime closures for pavement marking operations.
All projects could change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
