Amarillo caregivers of veterans struggling with mental health during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Every year the Amarillo VA offers an informational fair for caregivers of veterans to make sure not only veterans but the people looking after them are doing okay.
This year the fair was hosted in a drive thru setting.
With COVID-19, these resources are more crucial now than ever.
“It is not an easy task because you know there’s physical disabilities, there’s mental disabilities. Almost all vets I know suffer from some form of PTSD. Like my veteran came home from Iraq and he had been blown up at least seven times,” said Melinda Cole.
Cole is a family caregiver to a veteran.
Something that is not an easy task, especially during a global pandemic.
“A lot of caregivers are struggling with mental health issues especially our veterans that have PTSD and other anxiety based illnesses. The stress and tension that is present in our nation and also through COVID is really ramping that up,” said Jeremy Gelover, caregiver support program manager at the Amarillo VA.
That is why the Amarillo VA is continuing to offer help and support to not only veterans, but also their caregivers and spouses.
“It varies with his issues with what he can do himself and what he can’t do himself so it just means being there to support him and do whatever he might not be able to do for himself,” said Cole.
Gelover says these caregivers are necessary for veterans during this time.
“Without their services, these veterans would most likely have to be admitted to a nursing home or to another intensive care facility,” said Gelover.
The Amarillo VA provides services for both caregivers and veterans, making sure all involved have good quality of life.
“It keeps us in touch with everybody and what’s going on and get us, make sure everything’s alright at the house,” said Jason Holloway, veteran.
For those caring for veterans and wanting to receive resources and help through the Amarillo VA, you can call the VA and ask for caregiver support program.
From there you can get more information and fill out an application.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.