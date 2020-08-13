Volunteers complete memorial in honor of fallen army sergeant and Tx Panhandle native

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Area volunteers came together to complete a memorial in honor of fallen Army Sgt. Cameron Meddock, a native of Spearman.
Sgt. Meddock was killed in action last year, and a memorial at Spearman High School was created to honor his sacrifice.
Those involved with erecting the memorial said they hope present and future students of Spearman High will see the memorial and be reminded of the ultimate sacrifice made by the alumnus.
“Our hope is that generations of Lynx and Lynxettes will be able to see the memorial and reflect upon Cameron’s service and sacrifice to our school, community, and country,” a message posted by the High Plains Observer read.
Now that phase two of the project is complete, the memorial includes trees planted to honor Cameron, his wife and his child. A bench engraved with the words “Of Their Own Accord, Rangers Lead the Way” has been placed in front of those trees.
Area locals and business owners were thanked for aiding in the effort by the addition of their names to an appreciate plaque located at the memorial.
