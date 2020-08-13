VA Caregiver Support Group hosts free lunch and information fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veteran caregivers and spouses are invited to take place in a free information fair and lunch hosted by the Amarillo VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Group.
The information fair will be held via drive-by from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in the parking lot the Texas Panhandle War Memorial at 4111 South Georgia St. on Thursday.
The fair was created to ensure veterans and their caregivers know about the resources available to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resources the support group provides include peer-support mentoring, telephone support for stressed providers, suicide prevention and dedicated support via a support coordinator.
Caregivers interested in more information on the support program are asked to visit them online here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.