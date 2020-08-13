1 new COVID-19 case, 1 recovery reported in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 28 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s report for August 13 shows one new case in Hartley County and one recovery in Dallam County.
There are now 100 total cases in Hartley County, with 83 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 13 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now 198 total cases in Dallam County, with 181 recoveries and two deaths. That leaves 15 active cases in Dallam County.
The counties have a total of 298 combined positive cases.
There are 9,258 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 205
Childress County: 48
Collingsworth County: 12
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 234
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 82
Hartley County: 100
Hemphill County: 44
Hutchinson County: 129
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,064
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 99
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 349
Potter County: 3,759
Randall County: 1,847
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 43
Swisher County: 82
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,567 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 11
Castro County: 149
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 23
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 181
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 39
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 5
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 99
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 959
Ochiltree County: 71
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 275
Potter County: 3,313
Randall County: 1,415
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 144 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 26
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 804 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 569
Quay County: 37
Roosevelt County: 168
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
