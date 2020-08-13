Moore County to receive $2.1 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to help small businesses

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Moore County will receive $2.1 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance.
The funds aim to help provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moore County Development Inc in Dumas Texas, will receive the $2.1 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide loan to coronavirus impacted small businesses in Moore county.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and EDA is pleased to invest these CARES Act funds so that Texas businesses have access too capital to respond to and recover from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dana Gartzke, performing the delegated duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.
Governor Greg Abbott believes the funding will strengthen Texas’ economic recovery efforts as they respond to the COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.