Man wanted by Randall County officials for evading arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding a wanted man.
Dalton Scott Chesson is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
He is described as a 30-year-old white man, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
