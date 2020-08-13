Man wanted by Randall County officials for evading arrest

Dalton Scott Chesson, wanted for evading arrest (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 13, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 9:27 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding a wanted man.

Dalton Scott Chesson is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He is described as a 30-year-old white man, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

