Man indicted after DPS trooper reports finding meth during traffic stop in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A grand jury indicted a man yesterday on federal charges after a criminal complaint says a DPS trooper found more than a pound of meth hidden inside his car during a traffic stop in Oldham County.
On July 24, a Texas DPS trooper was on patrol on I-40 in Oldham County when he stopped an SUV for speeding.
According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the car, identified as Brandon Slagle, admitted that he had smoked marijuana and gave consent to the trooper searching the SUV.
The complaint says the trooper found 42 bags of meth in a Styrofoam ice container in the rear compartment of the SUV.
Slagle then provided statements to authorities admitting to transporting the illegal drugs.
He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.