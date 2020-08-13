Doppler Dave Is Tracking Changes Ahead

Triple digit heat is back today, but from Amarillo northward the heat has eased a bit behind a weak front. North of this boundary, highs will stay in the 90s, but our southern zones are still in the 100-107 range where a Heat Advisory is in effect. We will likely stay near 100 one more day tomorrow, however, scattered storms will start to return to the area by tomorrow evening. By the weekend, temperatures will fall back into the 90s and rain chances will increase further.