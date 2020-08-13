City of Pampa reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, another death

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa reported three new COVID-19 cases and another death today.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the new cases in the county. This brings the total to 234 cases in Gray County.
All of the new cases are community spread and are quarantined in their homes.
The state also reported a new death in the county, bringing the total to five.
There are 234 cases, with 173 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves five active cases.
There are 9,257 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 205
Childress County: 48
Collingsworth County: 12
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 234
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 82
Hartley County: 99
Hemphill County: 44
Hutchinson County: 129
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,064
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 99
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 349
Potter County: 3,759
Randall County: 1,847
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 43
Swisher County: 82
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,566 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 11
Castro County: 149
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 23
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 180
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 39
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 5
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 99
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 959
Ochiltree County: 71
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 275
Potter County: 3,313
Randall County: 1,415
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 144 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 26
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 804 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 569
Quay County: 37
Roosevelt County: 168
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
