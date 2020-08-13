Census Bureau offering on hand assistance at the Amarillo Community Market

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Census Bureau is offering questionnaire assistance at the Amarillo Community Market on Saturday, August 15th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
The response assistants will be on-hand to answer questions, providing use of iPad’s and assist people in responding to census on the spot.
For those who need help in Spanish, bilingual representatives will be available while wearing masks and gloves.
For those who need help in responding in languages other than English and Spanish, staff can guide respondents to the phone numbers and online questionnaires that are available in 12 non-English languages.
There are also available language guides in 59 languages that guide those through the process.
The 2020 Census impacts how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to communities each year.
The funds are used for critical programs and services such as food assistance, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC, new roads, infrastructure improvements, area hospitals and clinics.
The Census occurs every 10 years and counts everyone living in the U.S. once.
Answers can only be used to produce statistics and the Census does not share information with immigration or law enforcement agencies or allow it to be used to do determine eligibility for government benefits.
The higher self-response rates means fewer people are likely to be missed or counted inaccurately and fewer households will have visits from a Census taker to be counted in-person.
For more information about the 2020 Census please visit here.
