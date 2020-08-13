Canyon family warning parents after 5-year-old battles COVID-19 related condition

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A Canyon family is warning parents after their 5-year-old spent two weeks in the ICU with a COVID-19 related condition.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is a condition seen in children where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidney, brain and skin. The condition is a rare side effect of COVID-19, with fewer than 600 cases in the United States.
Brooke Salinas says her 5-year-old daughter had COVID-19 after both her and her husband, but after recovering from the virus, she began to have high fevers and a rash all over her body.
Salinas took her to three doctors who told her it was a passing virus until she was finally admitted into the ICU at Northwest Texas Hospital.
She was in the ICU for almost two weeks, during which her mother says were long and overwhelming days.
“It is scary to think you are out of the woods and then it is even worse than her first set of symptoms,” said Salinas.
Before contracting the virus, Salinas says her daughter was a healthy girl.
“She’s never been hospitalized, she doesn’t have anything wrong with her immune system. She is perfectly healthy,” she said.
According to the CDC, more than 70 percent of reported cases have occurred in children who are Hispanic, Latino or non-Hispanic Black. Today, Salinas’ daughter is one of those children.
Salinas wanted to share her daughter’s story to warn parents that even healthy children can become very sick with this syndrome.
“Prolonged fever, rashes, the eyes get a little red, chapped lips,” said Dr. Rex Fletcher, a local pediatrician. “But mainly high fever. High fever is one of the first symptoms.”
Salinas says her daughter had all of these symptoms, and when they arrived at the hospital, she had a high fever, red eyes and was dehydrated.
The child was discharged this past Sunday and is now in the process of recovering.
