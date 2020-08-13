Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run on Rock Island Rail Trail at South Georgia Street

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 3:51 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman with serious injuries.

Around 1:00 a.m. on July 20, police say a vehicle hit a 33-year-old woman on the Rock Island Rail Trail at South Georgia Street.

The woman spent the next several days in the hospital and is still unable to walk or care for herself.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a dark colored SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is asking anyone who may have seen this incident or know of the incident to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

