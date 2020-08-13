Amarillo City Council discusses proposed charter amendment related to staggered 2 and 4-year terms for council members

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council discussed a proposed charter amendment related to staggered two and four-year terms for council members this week.
The amendment will be on the ballot this November, and the current two-year terms for council members will remain in effect. All five positions on the council and the position of mayor will be up for election in May of 2021.
The council disused the charter amendment during their meeting on Tuesday,
If voters approve the charter amendment at the ballot box in November, the council will pass an ordinance to describe the method and identify the council positions that will serve a four-year term and which will serve a transitional two-year term to carry out the staggered terms going forward.
Officials said the proposed charter amendment cannot be applied retroactively. They also stated the passage of the ordinance and the implementation of the approved charter amendment will take place before the election in May 2021.
Voters will know which council positions will be four-year terms and which will be two-year terms “well in advance” of voting, according to city officials.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.