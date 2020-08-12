WTAMU free shuttle service continues thanks to Panhandle Community Services

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Students, faculty and staff at West Texas A&M University will continue to use free shuttle buses to and from campus thanks to a new community partnership.
“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of some of our staff members, as well as the generous backing of Panhandle Community Services, we are excited to announce that the service will indeed continue,” said Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance at WTAMU.
The free shuttle service has alleviated congested parking on campus for years, but the service was slated to end as WTAMU made state-mandated budget cuts due to coronavirus-related shortfalls.
Jerry Faltinek, director of support services for the on-campus police department, took action to keep that from happening. Having supervised the shuttle program over five years, he knew how important the service was for those who utilized it.
“This service is such a conveniences to everyone on campus, even to visitors when we are able to host large events here again,” Faltinek said. “I hated to see it go.”
He reached out to Panhandle Community Services, a community agency aimed at helping low-income residents, to request they take over the shuttle service. The agency previously provided drivers and buses when the university shuttles were undergoing repairs.
PCS was willing to help. As part of the partnership, WTAMU will sell their shuttles to PCS at a reduced cost. The agency receives state and federal grant funding based on the number of passengers it services.
“We get the service, and they get the buses” Faltinek said.
The university said the partnership will save them about $240,000 annually and the service will remain available for no additional fees.
Shuttles run from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday during the fall and spring semesters, resuming August 24 this year. The campus community parks at the First United Banking Center to hop on the shuttle, which makes seven stops around the WTAMU campus.
“It really is a nice courtesy,” Faltinek said. “It’s good that we can keep it rolling”.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.