Wheeler County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County Emergency Management reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 12.
There are now two active cases in the county.
There are a total of 38 positive cases, with 36 having recovered.
There is one pending test.
There are 9,049 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 196
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 227
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 97
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,711
Randall County: 1,765
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,404 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 138
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 177
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 4
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 948
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 269
Potter County: 3,267
Randall County: 1,363
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 65
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 143 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 24
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 795 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 564
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 167
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
