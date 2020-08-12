Wheeler County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 12, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 10:20 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County Emergency Management reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 12.

There are now two active cases in the county.

There are a total of 38 positive cases, with 36 having recovered.

There is one pending test.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

There are 9,049 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 15

Castro County: 200

Childress County: 40

Collingsworth County: 11

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 196

Deaf Smith County: 763

Donley County: 48

Gray County: 227

Hall County: 11

Hansford County: 73

Hartley County: 97

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 18

Moore County: 1,050

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 340

Potter County: 3,711

Randall County: 1,765

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 40

Swisher County: 80

Wheeler County: 38

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,404 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 9

Carson County: 9

Castro County: 138

Cottle County: 15

Childress County: 14

Collingsworth County: 6

Dallam County: 177

Deaf Smith County: 487

Donley County: 36

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 4

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 42

Hemphill County: 30

Hutchinson County: 97

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 3

Moore County: 948

Ochiltree County: 63

Oldham County: 9

Parmer County: 269

Potter County: 3,267

Randall County: 1,363

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 65

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 143 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 4

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 15

Parmer County: 8

Potter County: 45

Randall County: 24

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 36

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 32

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 795 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 564

Quay County: 34

Roosevelt County: 167

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

