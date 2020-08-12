Tracking High Heat

We’re in First Alert mode here at Newschannel10 today due to high heat in the forecast. As of right now, we’re tracking highs in the low 100s, 103 for Amarillo. Skies will stay mostly sunny for the better part of the day. You’ll want to exercise good heat safety, and look out for those most susceptible to heat illness and never leave a child or pet in a car unattended. We’ll see the heat stick around until at least Saturday where our highs will drop back down into the mid to lower-90s with rain chances returning.