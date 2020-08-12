Texas Department of State Health Services reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries in Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 64 new COVID-19 cases across the Texas Panhandle on August 12.
The state’s website shows new cases in Armstrong, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, Hansford, Hall, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Moore, Ochiltree, Parmer, Sherman and Swisher counties.
The state also reported 61 new recoveries in the Texas Panhandle.
The state reported recoveries for Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Cottle, Childress, Donley, Hall, Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer and Swisher counties.
There were no new deaths reported on the state’s website for Texas Panhandle counties today.
There are 9,179 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 205
Childress County: 48
Collingsworth County: 12
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 227
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 82
Hartley County: 99
Hemphill County: 44
Hutchinson County: 129
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,064
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 99
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 349
Potter County: 3,731
Randall County: 1,804
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 43
Swisher County: 82
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,495 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 11
Castro County: 149
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 23
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 180
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 39
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 5
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 99
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 959
Ochiltree County: 71
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 275
Potter County: 3,282
Randall County: 1,375
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 142 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 25
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 795 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 564
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 167
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
