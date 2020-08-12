School nurses prepare to become front line of COVID-19 defense on campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As students and teachers prepare to head back to school, school nurses are also preparing to become the front line of defense on campus.
In order for school leaders to feel safe bringing kids back into the classroom, a lot of protocols and guidelines had to be written up to make that return as safe as possible, not just for the students but for the entire community.
Nurses are now playing a huge role in the enforcement of those guidelines.
At River Road ISD, employees will be screened before entering the building. They already have this system in place for summer sports and for those needing to come in and out during the summer.
When school starts, all employees will be asked to fill out a questionnaire every day prior to coming in, and there are procedures in place if anyone says or show any symptoms.
“Until they have a diagnostic lab confirmed test, they will remain in quarantine until they have a positive or a negative, and then there is a different protocol we will follow, whether that is positive or negative prior to them returning to school,” said Kim Franks, district health coordinator at River Road ISD.
School nurses have been helping Amarillo Public Health with contact tracing throughout the summer and will continue contact tracing for any student that may have symptoms or test positive.
Franks has been going to each school in the past week to talk to teachers and go over protocol as well as answer any questions they might have.
