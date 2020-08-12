Report shows mixed views for Amarillo’s and Canyon’s economic activity this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A state report that was shown today had mixed views about Amarillo’s and Canyon’s economic activity in June, 2020.
Although, the nationally struggling economy and sales tax refunds looked positive at up to seven percent in Amarillo.
Based on the years 2020 results, the increase is slightly more than one percent as the year 2019.
Canyon sales refunds were up to 56 percent for June, 2020 and only 12 percent in 2019 due to businesses being closed.
Sales in Amarillo were down more than 56 percent and Canyon’s down by 48 percent.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.