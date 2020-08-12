Randall County officials searching for wanted man

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a wanted man.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Nathan Lynn Austin for probation violation with a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation.
He is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
