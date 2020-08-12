Randall County officials searching for wanted man

Nathan Lynn Austin, wanted by Randall County officials (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 12, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 9:26 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a wanted man.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Nathan Lynn Austin for probation violation with a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

