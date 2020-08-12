9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported nine new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico on August 12.
The report showed five new cases in Curry County, three new cases in Quay County and one new case in Roosevelt County.
695 New Mexico residents have died due to COVID-19.
New Mexico has now had a total of 22,816 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 119 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
9,744 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 804 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 569
Quay County: 37
Roosevelt County: 168
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 9,183 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 205
Childress County: 48
Collingsworth County: 12
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 231
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 82
Hartley County: 99
Hemphill County: 44
Hutchinson County: 129
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,064
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 99
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 349
Potter County: 3,731
Randall County: 1,804
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 43
Swisher County: 82
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,495 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 11
Castro County: 149
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 23
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 180
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 39
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 5
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 99
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 959
Ochiltree County: 71
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 275
Potter County: 3,282
Randall County: 1,375
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 142 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 25
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
