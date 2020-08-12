Man arrested after SWAT situation in Pampa Wednesday morning

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - One man has been arrested after a SWAT situation in Pampa today.
Around 10:40 a.m., the Pampa Police Department was called to Duncan and East Kentucky Avenue on a domestic dispute.
When officers arrived, they found that 38-year-old Thomas Rojas had barricaded himself into a back bedroom after police say he threatened a family member with a knife.
The Pampa Police Department SWAT team and negotiators with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene.
Negotiators tried to contact Rojas through the door, but negotiations were not successful.
Police say they then deployed chemical agents into the home.
The Gray County Sheriff’s Office then sent in a K9 and were able to then take him into custody.
He was taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center.
The City of Pampa says felony charges are pending as well as a mental evaluation.
The investigation is ongoing.
