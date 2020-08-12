Lubbock woman indicted on 2 counts of endangering a child/criminal neglect of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Agatha Caballero, 55, of Lubbock has been indicted on two counts of endangering a child and criminal neglect of a child.
Michael Caballero is the son of Agatha Caballero.
Michael Caballero, 28, of Lubbock is the sexual assault suspect. Michael was indicted in 2019 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child and exposure and is currently going through the court process.
Michael’s bond was reduced and he was released after posting a $50,000 bond.
According to the police report, both counts state Agatha knowingly and intentionally engaged in conduct that placed a child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical and mental impairment by placing the child under the care of Michael Caballero after the child outcried over being sexually assaulted by Michael Caballero.
Neither Agatha nor Michael are in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Michael is scheduled to have a plea negotiation conference hearing on Sept. 16, 2020.
