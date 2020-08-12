Lubbock couple indicted on 5 counts of endangering a child criminal neglect/unlivable conditions

He noted in his report an extremely large infestation of cockroaches covering the walls, floors and ceilings. “I also observed the wood floor in the front entry way to be lifted up posing as a potential trip hazard and puncture hazard due to the splintered wood. I observed several clothing items on the floor also covered in cockroaches. I could partially see into the kitchen through the front window and observed a large amount of food remnants on the kitchen floor, also infested with cockroaches.”