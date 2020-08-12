Lubbock couple indicted on 5 counts of endangering a child criminal neglect/unlivable conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cristobal Medina, 37, and Deborah Ann Ramos, 33, of Lubbock have both been indicted on five counts of endangering a child criminal neglect.
According to the police report, on July 10, 2020, around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a house in the 200 block of 39th Street for a civil disturbance.
When the officer arrived, they knocked on the door and received no response. The officer saw a child only in a diaper walking around inside the house.
The officer noticed “extremely unlivable conditions inside the residence.”
He noted in his report an extremely large infestation of cockroaches covering the walls, floors and ceilings. “I also observed the wood floor in the front entry way to be lifted up posing as a potential trip hazard and puncture hazard due to the splintered wood. I observed several clothing items on the floor also covered in cockroaches. I could partially see into the kitchen through the front window and observed a large amount of food remnants on the kitchen floor, also infested with cockroaches.”
Because no one answered the front door, they went to the backyard where they saw multiple objects scattered throughout the yard. The officer noticed the backdoor was slightly ajar.
The officer opened the door and announced himself as a Lubbock police officer in order to check the welfare of the child in the diaper.
When he went in the house, the officer found another child also only in a diaper.
The two officers went through the house and found a juvenile and his girlfriend asleep. They were awakened and taken to the back of the house where the two children in diapers were waiting with another officer.
The officer checked the house for any adult presence and found the infestation of cockroaches continued through the entirety of the house.
He reported seeing used, female hygiene products on the bathroom floor and broken ceramic plates near the kitchen.
The garage area had no lighting and had about a foot deep of clothing and other objects scattered through the entire area. The officer went in and saw a swarm of cockroaches scatter from underneath his foot.
The juvenile told officers Medina and Ramos had been gone for about two hours.
The juvenile’s room was the cleanest room in the house. He told officers he tries very hard to keep it clean.
When Ramos and Medina arrived home, they were both worried that the officers “were gonna take their kids.”
Both Ramos and Medina were placed in custody.
Medina told officers he had marijuana in his pants pocket.
Based on the circumstances, officers believed Ramos and Medina abandoned the two children in diapers and left them in a place that would expose them to an unreasonable risk of harm.
Due to the unlivable conditions of the house and the many potential hazards inside, including the doors to the house being unlocked, Ramos and Medina were arrested.
Both Medina and Ramos are no longer in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
