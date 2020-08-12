Educators emphasizes the importance of pre-kindergarten education

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the coronavirus, parents have had to make the difficult decision on whether or not to enroll their kids in pre-kindergarten or kindergarten classes.
Brittany Hinz, the early childhood coordinator at Amarillo ISD, says that enrolling children in these grade levels allows them to have a head start on their education.
“90 percent of the brain develops by age five, so ages birth to five, that’s really a crucial time for children to be exposed to other kids’ language, immersion and literacy, so those are very important years in their lives,” said Hinz.
Hinz says by picking up all these aspects of school at an early age, these kids are more at an advantage than those who don’t.
Dennis Sarine, the director of education and child development at Amarillo College, says there are positive increases of graduation rates and transitioning to higher education for those children who start school before age six.
“Developmental flow charts, and there’s data that we submit, and we look at that child from entry to exit,” said Sarine. “And so as that data polls, we see the positive increase of graduation rates and transitioning to higher education of those children who have a very impactful systemic education in the early childhood piece.”
