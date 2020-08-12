Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, now at 28 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 3:15 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District for August 12 shows two new cases in Dallam County and two new cases in Hartley County.

The report also shows three new recoveries in Dallam County.

There are a total of 198 cases in Dallam County, with 180 recoveries and two deaths. That leaves 16 active cases in Dallam County.

There are a total of 99 cases in Hartley County, with 83 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 12 active cases in Hartley County.

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

There are 9,112 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 15

Castro County: 200

Childress County: 40

Collingsworth County: 11

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 198

Deaf Smith County: 763

Donley County: 48

Gray County: 227

Hall County: 11

Hansford County: 73

Hartley County: 99

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 18

Moore County: 1,050

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 340

Potter County: 3,731

Randall County: 1,804

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 40

Swisher County: 80

Wheeler County: 38

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,434 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 9

Carson County: 9

Castro County: 138

Cottle County: 15

Childress County: 14

Collingsworth County: 6

Dallam County: 180

Deaf Smith County: 487

Donley County: 36

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 4

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 42

Hemphill County: 30

Hutchinson County: 97

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 3

Moore County: 948

Ochiltree County: 63

Oldham County: 9

Parmer County: 269

Potter County: 3,282

Randall County: 1,375

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 65

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 144 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 4

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 15

Parmer County: 8

Potter County: 45

Randall County: 25

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 36

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 32

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 795 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 564

Quay County: 34

Roosevelt County: 167

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

