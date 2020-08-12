Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, now at 28 active cases

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District for August 12 shows two new cases in Dallam County and two new cases in Hartley County.
The report also shows three new recoveries in Dallam County.
There are a total of 198 cases in Dallam County, with 180 recoveries and two deaths. That leaves 16 active cases in Dallam County.
There are a total of 99 cases in Hartley County, with 83 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 12 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 9,112 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 227
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 99
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,731
Randall County: 1,804
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,434 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 138
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 180
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 4
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 948
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 269
Potter County: 3,282
Randall County: 1,375
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 65
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 144 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 25
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 795 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 564
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 167
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.