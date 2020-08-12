Changes and challenges school bus drivers face returning to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Texas Panhandle school bus drivers start their engines, some for the first time since March, there are some changes being made that has everyone adjusting.
With social distancing being near impossible on a school bus, area school districts are doing everything they can to make the way students get to and from school safe.
“We’ve had to revamp on how we are going to load the buses, what we’re going to do with the kids because of social distancing, we can’t actually social distance on a bus,” said Robin Hudgens, bus driver and director of transportation Borger ISD.
At River Road ISD, some of the changes being made are masks are required for students fourth grade and up, buses are disinfected after ever route and windows are cracked for better ventilation.
“We clean the buses, but now it will be after every single run, they’ll have to also be disinfected. All the seats, anywhere a kid can grab, or the driver, we are going to have to disinfect,” said Bryan Perryman, transportation director River Road ISD.
Although many changes are being made to safety and cleaning polices, Hudgens, who has been driving a school bus for 25 years, says that won’t even be the most challenging part. It will be connecting and forming a bond with students.
“If you see their expressions you kind of know ‘oh they’re having a bad day. Or they’re mad. Or this or that,’ but it’s all hid, so they are going to hide behind the mask,” said Hudgens.
For students who take the bus, the bus driver is the first person they see once they leave their house in the morning and the last person they interact with before being home for the night.
“It is going to be a little bit more trying on top of everything else they have to go through,” said Hudgens.
However, for some regular bus riders, they won't even get the chance to form that bond.
School districts are reporting the number of students actually signed up to ride the bus are down.
“Right now we have approximately about that have already signed up and we are usually double that by this time right now,” said Hudgens.
“I have spoke with parents and they have opted to go ahead and take their kids to school,” said Perryman.
With students being able to switch between virtual and in-person classes every six weeks at River Road ISD, Perryman says adding and removing bus riders as the school year goes on will be, yet another challenge.
