Back to school fashion at the Don Harrington Discovery Center for just a Dollar

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s Back to school fashion, and the Don Harrington Discover Center is wanting to celebrate something safe and fun with Discover for a Dollar.
The event will take place August 14 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The Discover family will bring fun and science for the whole family to enjoy for just $1 per person.
You can enjoy an evening at the Discovery Center with Space Theater shows, live science demonstrations, and critter encounters.
Thanks to Happy State Bank, admission is only $1 per person, and free for members. Click here for more details.
Please note the safety protocols here. Face coverings are required for guests age 10 and over.
