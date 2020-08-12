Back to school fashion at the Don Harrington Discovery Center for just a Dollar

By Tamlyn Cochran | August 12, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 10:45 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s Back to school fashion, and the Don Harrington Discover Center is wanting to celebrate something safe and fun with Discover for a Dollar.

The event will take place August 14 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The Discover family will bring fun and science for the whole family to enjoy for just $1 per person.

You can enjoy an evening at the Discovery Center with Space Theater shows, live science demonstrations, and critter encounters.

Thanks to Happy State Bank, admission is only $1 per person, and free for members. Click here for more details.

Please note the safety protocols here. Face coverings are required for guests age 10 and over.

