Amarillo city leaders and health experts speak about effectiveness of different face coverings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders and health experts spoke about the effectiveness of different face coverings during a news conference Wednesday morning.
Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, spoke about a study on the effectiveness of different face coverings.
The study, conducted by Duke University, showed that N95, surgical masks and isolation masks do a very effective job protecting the wearer from exposure to the virus.
The study also showed that cotton masks with two layers are effective.
However, the study showed fleece gators are “worse than wearing nothing at all due to the holes in the material,” according to Dr. Weis.
Casie Stoughton, the director of Amarillo Public Health, spoke about the difference between face masks and face shields.
Stoughton said the two are not equivalent. Masks provide a filtering protection, and shields do not offer that same protection.
The droplets from a cough or sneeze will go around the barrier of the face shield as opposed to being stopped by a mask.
NWTH is now requiring staff to wear both masks and shields as shields can help protect the eyes. However, Dr. Weis said face shields should only be used in addition to masks and not instead of masks.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, the chief medical officer at BSA, spoke about a study on COVID-19 treatments.
Dr. Lamanteer spoke about a study from the New England Journal of Medicine regarding hydroxychloroquine. Experts studied over 800 patients in the trial and observed the treatment was no better than taking a placebo.
“We are trying to make our decisions based on good evidence,” said Dr. Lamanteer.
As students head back to school, health experts want to remind parents that people of all ages can contract the virus.
NWTH has seen patients of all ages, including infants.
Recently, a teen girl came in to NWTH with the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome associated with COVID_19.
The syndrome often develops weeks after the diagnosis and affects multiple organs in the patient.
The CDC has reported about 600 cases in the country with this syndrome.
Below are additional points discussed in today’s conference:
- APH staff takes out duplicate tests and does not report multiple tests for the same person. Each positive case represents a unique individual
- There have been 6,800 tests issued at the drive thru testing site to this date.
- NWTH has 20 COVID-19 positive patients, 18 in the ICU, and seven of those are on ventilators
- NWTH has treated 83 patients with remdesivir, with seven patients under treatment at this time.
- NWTH is down to eight staff members in quarantine. The hospital continues to rely on outside nurses to help with staffing concerns.
- There are 26 COVID-19 positive patients at BSA, with 14 in the ICU, one in the pediatric ICU, 11 on the medical surge unit and 10 on the ventilators.
- BSA has done over 7,100 COVID-19 tests with an 18 percent positivity rate.
- BSA has treated 52 patients with remdesivir and over 200 with dexamethasone.
- The Amarillo VA has one COVID-19 patient in house and 24 on home isolation. There is one PUI.
There are 9,049 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 196
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 227
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 97
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,711
Randall County: 1,765
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 38
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,404 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 138
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 177
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 4
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 948
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 269
Potter County: 3,267
Randall County: 1,363
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 65
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 143 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 24
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 795 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 564
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 167
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
