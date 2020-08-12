AISD, CISD Athletic Directors deliver COVID-19 policies for coming year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sports in the Panhandle will be a little different this year, both on and off the field.
However, the important thing is that as long as fans and athletes follow a few simple rules and new policies, sports can continue without a problem for the coming months.
“One of the things we don’t want is for fans to show up at our event and to be blindsided by our new procedures,” Canyon ISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker said. “Number one, everyone that comes into our facilities has to wear a mask. That’s not a Canyon ISD or an Amarillo ISD rule. It’s a UIL and a state rule. So just remember that unless you have a medical exemption or are 10 years or younger, we ask that you wear a mask."
“You know, the other thing that is really important is that once you get into our facilities, we’ll only be at 50-percent this year or until further notice,” Tucker continued. “We ask that you space out. No groups larger than 10, unless you’re a student group. Give yourself some room in between you and your neighbors there, have good time still, but help us out with the spacing.”
Luckily, Amarillo ISD and Canyon ISD have two gigantic stadiums like Happy State Bank Field and Dick Bivins Stadium.
Normally, they'‘ll seat 20,000 and 15,000 people respectively. This year, with the 50-percent capacity rule in place, there still shouldn’t be an issue getting tickets to games.
That doesn’t mean though that you should wait last minute to get your tickets, because once capacity is reached, there will be no exceptions.
“One is Ticket Spicket,” AISD Assistant Athletic Director Justin Hefley said of how fans can get tickets to games. “Ticket Spicket is our online sales. Parents can go online to Ticket Spicket and purchase seats. We feel like this is the best way to purchase a seat, to make sure that you have a seat. You can go on our website and it will direct you to the Ticket Spicket website. You can type in the school’s name and then that week’s game will pop up. You can purchase it there, you can download the app.”
“With Ticket Spicket, you have to log into a little account,” Hefley continued. “Once you purchase those tickets, then they sent those tickets you your email and you just pull ‘em up and you show ‘em at the gate and we’ll let you in.”
Tickets for AISD footballgames can be bought online at Ticket Spicket Monday through Wednesday at Dick Bivins.
You can also buy tickets ahead of the game at the Northeast ticket booth Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ticket Spicket is also the place you can go to purchase tickets for CISD events.
Gold cards for senior citizens will be honored as long as there are tickets available for games and capacity is not reached. It will be based on a first come, first serve basis.
