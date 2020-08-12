AISD, CISD Athletic Directors deliver COVID-19 policies for coming year

“One is Ticket Spicket,” AISD Assistant Athletic Director Justin Hefley said of how fans can get tickets to games. “Ticket Spicket is our online sales. Parents can go online to Ticket Spicket and purchase seats. We feel like this is the best way to purchase a seat, to make sure that you have a seat. You can go on our website and it will direct you to the Ticket Spicket website. You can type in the school’s name and then that week’s game will pop up. You can purchase it there, you can download the app.”