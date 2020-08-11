Randall County officials, Texas Rangers investigating death of Randall County inmate

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a Randall County inmate.
Around 2:00 a.m. on August 7, 40-year-old Juan Ramon Sierra was found breathing, but unresponsive in his cell in the Randall County Jail.
Medical staff responded and began lifesaving measures.
The inmate was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital. He was pronounced dead on August 11 at 11:19 a.m.
His next of kin has been notified.
Officials say Sierra had been an inmate in the jail since May 28 on a federal detainer.
An autopsy has been ordered.
