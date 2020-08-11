Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated assault on Greyhound Bus

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened on a Greyhound Bus.
According to a news release, officials responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call that happened on the bus. The bus was traveling west on I-40 from Amarillo.
Witnesses on the bus say a Black woman and Hispanic man got into a fight when the bus was moving. During the fight, witnesses say the woman stabbed the man causing serious bodily injury.
The bus driver stopped the bus on I-40 at Westline where passengers exited the bus, including the woman.
The woman left the scene and has not been located.
The victim was stabilized and taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.