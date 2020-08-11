Portions of Terrace Drive closed to replace storm sewer line

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is closing portions of Terrace Drive to replace a storm sewer line.
A recent inspection revealed that the storm sewer line is not repairable and is needed to be replaced between Mays Avenue and Cougar Drive.
This requires crews to close off the eastern portion of Terrace Drive.
The project is scheduled to be complete in February of 2021. The paving of Terrace Drive is scheduled once the storm sewer line replacement project is complete.
