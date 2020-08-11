36 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Wheeler County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 10:30 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - 36 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Wheeler County.

The Wheeler County Emergency Management reported 36 total recoveries in the county on Tuesday, August 11.

There are now no active cases in the county.

There are four pending tests.

Great day

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

There are 8,997 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 15

Castro County: 200

Childress County: 40

Collingsworth County: 11

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 195

Deaf Smith County: 763

Donley County: 48

Gray County: 217

Hall County: 11

Hansford County: 73

Hartley County: 96

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 18

Moore County: 1,050

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 340

Potter County: 3,689

Randall County: 1,747

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 40

Swisher County: 80

Wheeler County: 36

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,279 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 9

Carson County: 9

Castro County: 138

Cottle County: 15

Childress County: 14

Collingsworth County: 6

Dallam County: 176

Deaf Smith County: 487

Donley County: 36

Gray County: 148

Hall County: 4

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 42

Hemphill County: 30

Hutchinson County: 97

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 3

Moore County: 948

Ochiltree County: 63

Oldham County: 9

Parmer County: 269

Potter County: 3,216

Randall County: 1,316

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 65

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 145 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 4

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 15

Parmer County: 8

Potter County: 45

Randall County: 23

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 36

Cimarron County: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 32

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 788 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 558

Quay County: 34

Roosevelt County: 166

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.