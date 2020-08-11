36 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - 36 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Wheeler County.
The Wheeler County Emergency Management reported 36 total recoveries in the county on Tuesday, August 11.
There are now no active cases in the county.
There are four pending tests.
There are 8,997 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 15
Castro County: 200
Childress County: 40
Collingsworth County: 11
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 195
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 48
Gray County: 217
Hall County: 11
Hansford County: 73
Hartley County: 96
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 18
Moore County: 1,050
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 340
Potter County: 3,689
Randall County: 1,747
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 40
Swisher County: 80
Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,279 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 9
Carson County: 9
Castro County: 138
Cottle County: 15
Childress County: 14
Collingsworth County: 6
Dallam County: 176
Deaf Smith County: 487
Donley County: 36
Gray County: 148
Hall County: 4
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 42
Hemphill County: 30
Hutchinson County: 97
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 3
Moore County: 948
Ochiltree County: 63
Oldham County: 9
Parmer County: 269
Potter County: 3,216
Randall County: 1,316
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 65
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 145 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 4
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 15
Parmer County: 8
Potter County: 45
Randall County: 23
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,093 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 36
Cimarron County: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been 1,092 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 32
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 788 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 558
Quay County: 34
Roosevelt County: 166
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
