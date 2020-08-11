Interfaith Hunger Project halts food distribution Wednesday and Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is halting food distribution through their Interfaith Hunger Project for two days.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the organization said they will not be open for food distribution on Wednesday and Thursday.
Interfaith Hunger Project will open again for food distribution on Monday, August 17, and regular hours will resume from there.
Food distribution takes place at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle located at 2801 Duniven Circle, in Amarillo, Texas.
Regular food distribution hours are Monday and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - Noon and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. for the public, and Tuesday and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for Hunger Project Clients.
To receive food, visitors are asked to bring a state issued photo ID.
