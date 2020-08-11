High School Volleyball season begins in Texas Panhandle

Over at Highland Park, the Hornets (1-0) also took a 3-1 victory, but in much closer fashion. The Borger Bulldogs (0-1) managed to claim a first set victory (25-14), but then lost the next three sets in a row (25-20, 25-19, 25-17). Kendalyn Kosechata had 14 kills on the night as Vevaeh Rodriguez had seven. Mercedes Harton had three aces on the night, but the more impressive statistic was her 28 assists.