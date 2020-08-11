High School Volleyball season begins in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High School Volleyball kicked off for the season-opener across the Texas Panhandle Tuesday night as the Bushland Falcons, Dumas Demons and Highland Park Hornets all grabbed commanding victories.
The Demons (1-0) took a 3-1 victory over the Dalhart Wolves (0-1), limiting the Wolves to just six points in the fourth and final set. Abree Elsheimer and Brooklyn Sianez led the way in kills with 12 and eight respectively, as Brenley Rodriguez supplied 13 assists with Halie Coon producing 10. Jazzy Ortiz served four aces and produced 14 digs.
Over at Highland Park, the Hornets (1-0) also took a 3-1 victory, but in much closer fashion. The Borger Bulldogs (0-1) managed to claim a first set victory (25-14), but then lost the next three sets in a row (25-20, 25-19, 25-17). Kendalyn Kosechata had 14 kills on the night as Vevaeh Rodriguez had seven. Mercedes Harton had three aces on the night, but the more impressive statistic was her 28 assists.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.