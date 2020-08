After temps in the upper 90s and low 100s today we will be tracking even hotter weather the next couple of days. High pressure aloft will dominate the weather pattern for the rest of the week taking away our rain chances and cranking up the heat. Highs will climb to the 100°-107° range with hotter temperatures in the floor of the Palo Duro Canyon. Skies will remain mainly clear until a slight chance for rain returns Friday night.